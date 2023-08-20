Violation of labour law: Appellate Division clears way to continue trial proceedings against Dr Yunus

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court's ruling that deemed the filing of the complaint against Noble laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus in the organisation as valid. As a result, the case against him in the labour court will go on.

A 7-judge Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the order on Sunday (20 August).

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun appeared in the court for Dr Yunus; Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morsed was present for the state while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan was present on behalf of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

"We have not been given enough time for the hearing. We are very unhappy with today's order. We will discuss and decide on the next course of action," Dr Yunus' lawyer, Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun told The Business Standard following the verdict.

Earlier on 23 July this year, a High Court bench issued the rule asking the state to explain why the labour court ordered that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on 19 May by the noble laureate.

On 6 June, the court framed charges against four including Dr Yunus and Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Noor Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. A formal trial began with the framing of the charges.

On 17 August 2022, the High Court rejected the ruling on why the case filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws should not be cancelled.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments of Dhaka on 9 September 2021 filed a case against four people including Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws. Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed the case.

The other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and Directors Noor Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. The three defendants also pleaded the case separately.

According to the case documents, the officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments visited Grameen Telecom and found some violations of labour laws.

101 workers were supposed to be made permanent, but they were not made permanent. Workers' fund and welfare fund have not been constituted.

Moreover, 5% of the company's dividend was supposed to be given to the workers, but it was not given to them. Based on these allegations, a case was filed against the concerned under criminal law.