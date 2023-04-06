Appellate Division extends stay on income tax for private univs

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 2021 High Court restriction on imposing 15% income tax on private universities, suspending the tax scheme till the matter is settled at the High Court.

The court issued a ruling asking the government to explain why the tax scheme will not be scrapped permanently and suspended the tax on private universities till this issue is settled at the High Court.

Led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, an eight-member bench dismissed a government appeal against a High Court stayed the 15% income tax – part of the 2021-22 fiscal budget.

During Thursday's court proceedings, former attorney general AF Hasan Arif and Barrister Omar Sadat represented private universities while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed represented the state.

Additional Attorney General Morshed told reporters that now the government can settle the case at the High Court, despite displeasure among private university authorities, but cannot impose the 15% tax until reaching a conclusion at the designated court.

On Thursday, the private universities sought to scrap the settlement proceedings at the High Court, but the plea was turned down, the additional attorney general said.