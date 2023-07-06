Appeal against bail of Dr Yunus in labour law violation case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:44 pm

An appeal has been made to cancel the bail of Nobel Laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case filed for violation of labour laws in the company.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan filed the appeal to the court of Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana on behalf of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments on Thursday.

The application said that Dr Yunus is staying outside the country without the court's permission and his bail should be revoked.

Earlier on 6 June, the court framed charges against four including Dr Yunus. A formal trial began with charge framing.

On 17 August 2022, the High Court rejected the ruling on why the case filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws should not be cancelled.

On 9 September 2021, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments of Dhaka filed a case against four people including Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws.

Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed this case.

The other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and Directors Noor Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. The three defendants also pleaded the case separately.

According to the case documents, the officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments visited Grameen Telecom and found some violations of labour laws.

101 workers were supposed to be made permanent, but they were not made permanent. Workers' fund and welfare fund have not been constituted.

Moreover, 5% of the company's dividend was supposed to be given to the workers, but it was not given to them. Based on these allegations, a case was filed against the concerned under criminal law.

Grameenphone / labour law / case

