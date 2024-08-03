2nd gen apparel leaders express solidarity with student's demands

The apparel industry's second generation business leaders express their solidarity with the ongoing student movement, terming that nine-point demand has turned to the demands of the people of Bangladesh.

The Next Generation Apparel Business Community of Bangladesh made a joint statement today (3 August) titled "The Next Gen Apparel Industry's Statement of Solidarity" signed by about fifty business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The statement read, "We, as members of the next generation apparel business community of Bangladesh today issue a statement showing solidarity with the ongoing 9 points demand by the people of Bangladesh. As members of the business community we cannot stand silent and watch the sad loss of innocent lives and people's demands go unheard.

"We reiterate our concerns for all citizens of this country. As proud members of an independent nation, we believe that all individuals should be able to exercise their rights peacefully. We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by recent events and want to see the perpetrators brought to justice through fair investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to those who have faced tragic loss of lives and facing harassments. All lives matter. We urgently call for fair justice and immediate economic restoration in the best interest of this nation and its citizens.

"We would like to end by saying we sincerely pray and hope, the current situation normalizes for the greater interest of the country," the statement added.

The top four signatories are Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, managing director of Eraf Composite Ltd, Shams Mahmud, a former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry DCCI, Abrar Hossain Sayem, President of Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association (BAYLA) and Al Shahriar Ahmed, president at Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA).

Talking to The Business Standard, Shams Mahmud, managing director of Sasha Denims Ltd, said, "We are some like-minded second-generation businessmen who have made this joint statement as we believe that the country will be the priority.

"The students' demands have become the demands of the people of Bangladesh and our responsibility to express solidarity to justify their demands.

"Unless the situation improves none will be able to do business here and the economy may not be able to sustain itself," he added.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan said, "This situation is alarming for the business, that's why we sought an amicable solution for this aiming that the country will be first priority for all."

He also demanded justice for all killings during the student's movement.

Abrar Hossain Sayem, a director of BGMEA, said, "We made the joint statement after consulting a number of our senior leaders, those are our pioneers in this industry."

Others signatories are Hasin Arman, a director, MB Knit and Treasurer at Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association (BAYLA), Rafee Mahmood, director at Mahmood Denims, Sakib Ahmed, managing director, Broadway Incorporation, Abrar Alam Khan, director, Astrotex Group, M. Ehsanul Huq, director, Knittex Industries Ltd, Jasim Uddin, Managing Director, Anam Garments Ltd., Lithe Moontaha Mohiuddin - Director, Lithe Group and Zarin Rashid - Director, TRZ Ind. Ltd, Kazi Fahad - Managing Director, Kazi Accessories, Aqib Jafri Sharif - Director, Northern Tosrifa Group, Ramize Khalid Islam - Director, Renai Group, Azfar Ankon Hassan - Director, Giant Group, Sifat Ishty - Managing Director, Textila Ltd, Remonul Alam Sadi - Director, Old Town Fashions Ltd, Farzad Islam Antor - Managing Director, Platinum Sourcing and Services Ltd, Avee Barua Chowdhury - Executive Director, Jams Design Ltd, MD Jewel Rana - Managing Director, Matrix Apparel, Neaz Rahman Shaqib - Director, Simtex Industries Ltd., Ahmed Nabid Imtiaz - Director, Andalib Textile Mills Ltd, Labibur Rahman Malek - Director, Modern, Naimul Hassan Naim - Director, Abloom Design Ltd., Rajesh Saha - Director, Rose Sweaters Ltd, Anika Bushra Rafa - Director, AKH Group, Fazlay Hossain Alif - Lam Mim Apparels Ltd, Zahir Ahmed Shah - Ahmed Spinning Ltd, Ashikul Hoque - Ashiqul Textile Ltd, Omar Chowdhury- Banga Garments, Irfanul Hoque - Director, Fatullah Fabrics, Tanzila Karim - Director, Odell Group, Tasnim Sadek -Director, Roshawa Spinning, Jubaer Hossain Asif - Director, Rose Garden Apparel, Mohammad Iqbal Hasan - Director, Fair Apparels Ltd, Tanvir Kashem - Director, AKH Group, Waeza Masnoon - Director, Clifton Group, Abrar Rashid - Sattar Textile Ltd., Sharif Mohammad Abdullah - Rehash Accessories & Sourcing Ltd, Arshad Rahman - Director, Farrell Fashions Ltd., Subael Sarwar - Director, Beautiful Jackets Ltd, Ratul Das - Director, Paramount Group, Apurba Saha - Director, PN Composite Ltd., Farhan Ahmed - Director, Packman Bangladesh Ltd., Ayesha Shefa - Director, Simco Spinning Ltd. and Jobayer Tansim Ahmed – Director and Shah Fatehullah Textile Mills Ltd.