Apon Bazaar founder Saif Rashid earns spot on Meaningful Business 100 list

Saif Rashid. Photo: Courtesy
Saif Rashid, founder and managing director of Apon Bazaar and AponTech, has achieved recognition on the 2023 Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) list, highlighting his dedication to combining profit and purpose to advance the United Nations Global Goals.

The MB100's fifth edition involved a rigorous selection process, led by a panel of 29 global experts. They meticulously reviewed 833 nominations from 93 countries, representing diverse individuals, including social entrepreneurs, sustainability advocates, impact investors, and corporate CEOs, all committed to creating a more sustainable world, reads a press release.

Apon Bazaar, tailoured for Bangladesh's low-income industrial workforce, addresses the challenge of accessing affordable credit. Workers can access up to 30% of their salary as virtually zero-interest credit through grocery stores, eliminating additional costs. 

They also benefit from discounts and free health insurance. 

A dedicated app and Apon Agents facilitate streamlined transactions and repayments. With 100,000+ workers already positively impacted, Apon Bazaar aims to empower 1 million industrial workers.

The Meaningful Business 100 celebrates global leaders merging profit and purpose to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals. It includes social entrepreneurs, CEOs, sustainability champions, and impact investors, highlighting outstanding contributions to solving global challenges. The year-round program, supported by EY, Hogan Lovells, and Babson College, provides pro bono services, workshops, mentorship, storytelling, and exclusive networking opportunities, fostering lasting positive impact. 
 

