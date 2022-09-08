Apology to readers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 07:18 pm

Related News

Apology to readers

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 07:18 pm
Apology to readers

We apologise to our readers for our report published on 8 September headlined "Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC" because the news was not based on proper source.

Our research team had picked up the news from a Bloomberg feed that ran the story originally released by MT Newswire. The news item was not prepared by Bloomberg that we subscribe to.

Secondly, we learnt from HSBC on Thursday that the bank had not prepared such a report.

Therefore, we have withdrawn the news for its lack of authenticity and apologise to our readers.
 

Top News

Apology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

12h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

10h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

48m | Videos
Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

58m | Videos
Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

1h | Videos
UN fears release of radioactive material from Zaporizhzhia

UN fears release of radioactive material from Zaporizhzhia

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'