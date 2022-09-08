Apology to readers

We apologise to our readers for our report published on 8 September headlined "Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC" because the news was not based on proper source.

Our research team had picked up the news from a Bloomberg feed that ran the story originally released by MT Newswire. The news item was not prepared by Bloomberg that we subscribe to.

Secondly, we learnt from HSBC on Thursday that the bank had not prepared such a report.

Therefore, we have withdrawn the news for its lack of authenticity and apologise to our readers.

