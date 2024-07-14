APBn member sustains bullet wounds during gunfight with Arsa men in Ukhiya

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 07:00 pm

Members of APBn detained an Arsa commander from Ukhiya camp on Saturday (13 July) midnight. Photo: Courtesy
Members of APBn detained an Arsa commander from Ukhiya camp on Saturday (13 July) midnight. Photo: Courtesy

A member of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) sustained bullet injuries during a gunfight with Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) members at Rohingya camp of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar in the early hours of Sunday (14 July).

The injured is Md Shahraj, 25, a constable of APBn Madhuchara police camp. 

At a press conference this afternoon, Superintendent of Police of APBn-14 Arefin Jewel said a raid was conducted in the Rohingya camp based on secret information on Saturday midnight.

Following a shootout, Arsa commander Mohammad Ilyas was detained along with firearms and ammunition.

"During interrogation, Ilyas confessed to arriving in the camp before 15-16 days after participating in fighting in Myanmar. He admitted to receiving military training four times within four months and receiving weapons from Arsa. He is the chief of Arsa's military unit at the Rohingya camp," said the official.

Following the detention of Illyas, Arefin Jewel said an organised gang of Arsa members opened fire on APBn security personnel guarding the camp early Sunday morning, prompting a gunfight. One of the APBn members sustained bullet wounds during the gunfight.

The injured APBn member was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. 

