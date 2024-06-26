APA will build public confidence in ensuring transparency, accountability: Arafat

Bangladesh

BSS
26 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 06:36 pm

Related News

APA will build public confidence in ensuring transparency, accountability: Arafat

BSS
26 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 06:36 pm
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat addresses at the APA signing ceremony between the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and its 13 subordinate bodies for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). Photo: BSS
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat addresses at the APA signing ceremony between the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and its 13 subordinate bodies for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). Photo: BSS

The Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) will help build public confidence in ensuring transparency and accountability of the government, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (26 June).

"The APAs will contribute to ensure good governance. By signing these agreements, one kind of promise or commitment is being made, which are documented evidence. These agreements will help ensure more accountability," he said while addressing the APA signing ceremony between the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and its 13 subordinate bodies for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

Information and Broadcasting Senior Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker chaired the ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noting that the government's steps on good governance need to be circulated more among the people, Arafat said, "We want to publicise the issues of the annual performance agreements through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting".

The publicity of the issues related to APAs will create confidence among the common people about the government's initiatives to ensure transparency and accountability, he added.

Information and Broadcasting Senior Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker and chiefs of the 13 affiliated bodies of the ministry signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker said the government has a pledge to the people, which is the election manifesto.

This manifesto will surely be evaluated in the annual performance agreements, which will be signed among the government offices in the next five years, he added. 

Besides, the SDGs, Perspective Plan and 8th Five Year Plan will also be manifested in the APAs, Humayun Kabir said, adding that highlighting government programmes, disseminating those and creating public awareness are the major responsibilities of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These responsibilities should be fulfilled smoothly through annual performance, he added. 

Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad signed the APA on behalf of the national news agency. 

Additional Secretary (admin) Syeda Salma Jafrin delivered the welcome address at the event while Deputy Secretary Mohammad Azizul Islam moderated it.

Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) / State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

7h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

8h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

9m | Videos
South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

1h | Videos
'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

1h | Videos