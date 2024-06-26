APA will build public confidence in ensuring transparency, accountability: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat addresses at the APA signing ceremony between the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and its 13 subordinate bodies for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). Photo: BSS

The Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) will help build public confidence in ensuring transparency and accountability of the government, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (26 June).

"The APAs will contribute to ensure good governance. By signing these agreements, one kind of promise or commitment is being made, which are documented evidence. These agreements will help ensure more accountability," he said while addressing the APA signing ceremony between the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and its 13 subordinate bodies for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

Information and Broadcasting Senior Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker chaired the ceremony.

Noting that the government's steps on good governance need to be circulated more among the people, Arafat said, "We want to publicise the issues of the annual performance agreements through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting".

The publicity of the issues related to APAs will create confidence among the common people about the government's initiatives to ensure transparency and accountability, he added.

Information and Broadcasting Senior Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker and chiefs of the 13 affiliated bodies of the ministry signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker said the government has a pledge to the people, which is the election manifesto.

This manifesto will surely be evaluated in the annual performance agreements, which will be signed among the government offices in the next five years, he added.

Besides, the SDGs, Perspective Plan and 8th Five Year Plan will also be manifested in the APAs, Humayun Kabir said, adding that highlighting government programmes, disseminating those and creating public awareness are the major responsibilities of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These responsibilities should be fulfilled smoothly through annual performance, he added.

Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad signed the APA on behalf of the national news agency.

Additional Secretary (admin) Syeda Salma Jafrin delivered the welcome address at the event while Deputy Secretary Mohammad Azizul Islam moderated it.