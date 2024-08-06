Any new interim govt must prioritise human rights and not repeat mistakes of the past: Amnesty

Any new interim government in Bangladesh must prioritise human rights and not repeat the mistakes of the past, Amnesty International said today in reaction to the announcement that a new interim government is to be formed following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests.

"It's an opportune moment for any new interim government in Bangladesh to show solidarity with its people, protect the most vulnerable and not repeat the mistakes of the past," Smriti Singh, Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said in a statement today (6 August).

"The first order of business for any interim government should be to ensure protection of people's right to life, right to free speech and peaceful assembly and to find ways of de-escalating any potential for further violence," she also said.

"Any measures proposed to move forward from this deadly chapter in Bangladesh's history need to be rooted in the principles of justice, accountability and non-recurrence," she stated.

Smriti Singh also called for independent and impartial investigation in a transparent manner into the human rights violations in the last three weeks that have led to the death of more than 300 people, with thousands injured and arbitrarily arrested.

"We also call again for the establishment of a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the deaths and injuries resulting from the protests.

"Those found responsible must be held accountable and the victims of the violence should receive full reparations from the state, which includes compensation, rehabilitation and guarantees of non-repetition," she added.

