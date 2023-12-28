Any conflict, war in region can deviate Bangladesh from achieving its development goals: Foreign Secretary

Any kind of conflict or war in the region might deviate Bangladesh from achieving its goal towards further development, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today, reiterating the country's position against war.

"Obviously, we don't want any war, be it real war or proxy . We are against war," he said, adding that Bangladesh will not allow anyone to use its land to serve others' interests or that might go against the interest of its neighbours.

The foreign secretary made the remarks while responding to a question during a year-ending interaction with the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin was also present.

He said Bangladesh is always against any kind of war as common people, women and children suffer from conflicts.

Describing India and Myanmar as Bangladesh's neighbours, he said Bangladesh's focus remains on more development and Bangladesh will get deviated from achieving its target if there is any kind of conflict, proxy or otherwise.

"For this reason, we always exercise maximum restraint," Masud Momen said, noting that there have been provocations when the Rohingya influx began in 2017. "There have been instructions from the top leadership to exercise restraint."

Responding to a question big powers rivalry, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh is trying its best how to do this balancing act maintaining contact and communication with all the countries.

"We are not making anyone hostile, we are responding timely and responding concerns if any. Many are saying that they want to learn from us. They are happy on how Bangladesh is dealing with all these competing demands and interests," he said, adding that there is no magic formula.

Regarding the next national election, Masud Momen said the government hopes that there will be a good election. "At this moment, we don't think election will not be free and fair."

He hoped that people will cast their votes in the election in a festive mood. "There is no reason to get panicked."

Masud Momen said they are concentrating on how they can help the Election Commission to hold free and fair polls. "We are committed to hold a free and fair election. That's our focus. If there is any problem, we will face that."

He said they want peace and stability the way the foreign friends want. "We want to follow a peaceful process. Bangladesh is always for peace."

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh is not holding election to satisfy any foreigner, but for its constitutional obligation, government's continuity and people will vote if they want to vote.

He said what a particular country is thinking of or whether any particular country will recognize the polls are irrelevant.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said they do not want to see any proxy war in the region and highlighted the importance of peace and stability for greater development,.

"Our main goal is that we do not want to see any proxy war here. Problems remain there where we see proxy war despite having resources. Europe has fallen into proxy war and is facing challenges," he told reporters, noting that there might be efforts to make the countries in the region weaker.

He said Bangladesh has taken a leadership role in the region and other countries acknowledge this. "This is good for us."