Anwer Khan hospital fined Tk1 lakh as Aedes larvae found

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation fined Anwar Khan Modern Hospital Tk1 lakh as Aedes larvae were found in the institution.

Mosquito larvae were found in 6 spots including basement, storehouse and in the building of the hospital.

SM Manjurul Haque, Executive Magistrate at Dhaka South Region-1, collected the fine from Anwer Khan hospital's General Manager Nurul Amin Nawaz.

Besides, six more mobile courts were operated in Banshri, Nawabganj, Lalbagh, Agamasi Lane, Bangladesh Math, veterinary hospital, Haji Abdul Majeed Lane, Panch Bhai Ghat Lane, Nasir Uddin Sardar Lane, Swamibag, Shyampur Balur Math, Green Model Town, Manda and Mugda areas under the jurisdiction of Dhaka South.

A total fine of Tk3.30 lakh was collected as Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 14 establishments during the operation.