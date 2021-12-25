Anwara Syed Hoq, Wasi Ahmed get Abu Rushd Literary Award 21 

In a recent meeting chaired by Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury, the Advisory Board of "Abu Rushd Memorial Committee" has decided to award Anwara Syed Hoq and Wasi Ahmed, the first-ever Abu Rushd Literary Award-21 for their novels "Chokh" and "Borofkol" respectively.

Each of the awardees will receive Tk50,000 cash and a certificate, reads a press release.

The committee also recognised two other books "Nodidhara Abashik Elaka' by Papree Rahman and "Manush Hobar Kalponik Golpo" by Mahmud Akhtar Shareef with Abu Rushd Medal of Recognition for Literature.

Each of the authors will receive a certificate and a medal. A ceremony will hand over the award next year.

This year, Abu Rushd Literary Award has been introduced in the memory of the eminent writer, scholar, academic and freedom fighter Prof Abu Rushd Matinuddin (1919-2010).

Each year on his birthday, 25 December, the award will be announced to recognise the creative works of Bangladeshi authors in different categories.

The other members of the Advisory Board are M Syedduzzaman, Maj Gen (Rtd) FR Mamun, Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Selina Hossain, Khushi Kabir, Sara Zaker, Abu Kamal, Shaheen Rushd and Dr Syed Sadrul Huda.