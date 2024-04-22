Anu Muhammad transferred to national burn institute for better treatment

Economist Anu Muhammad has been transferred to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka for advanced medical care.

He was moved to the national burn institute this morning, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Public Relations Officer (PRO) Paban Chowdhury confirmed.

Further updates on his condition will be provided during a scheduled press conference by Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen later today.

Earlier yesterday (21 April), Professor Anu Muhammad suffered the severing of his left leg's toes in a train accident in the capital's Khilgaon area. The accident took place around 11am as he disembarked from a train returning from Dinajpur.

Doctors at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said that all toes on his left foot were amputated, and he sustained damage to the big toe on his right foot.

"Professor Anu Muhammad is out of immediate danger," said Dr Bidhan Sarkar, head of the burn and plastic surgery unit at DMCH.

"He has undergone initial wound care and removal of damaged tissue."

"He is a patient of hypertension," said Dr Bidhan Sarkar. "We will conduct a reconstructive surgery after further evaluation. A team of doctors from surgery, casualty, and plastic surgery departments will be involved in the surgery, which is expected to take place within a week."

Professor Khandkar M Ashraful Munim, chairman of the Department of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, told The Business Standard, "While returning from Dinajpur by train, it made a brief stop at Khilgaon. During this pause, Anu sir tried to get down at the request of his fellow traveler. The crowded train and the proximity of his residence prompted the suggestion."

Reportedly, the esteemed economist was returning from Dinajpur' Phulbari after attending an event.