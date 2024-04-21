Anu Muhammad loses toes in train accident

Bangladesh

TSB Report
21 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 12:57 pm

Related News

Anu Muhammad loses toes in train accident

TSB Report
21 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 12:57 pm
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University

Economist Anu Muhammad, also a professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, the severing of his left leg's toes in a train accident in Dhaka's Khilgaon this morning.

The accident took place around 11am today (21 April). 

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The professor is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency department, confirmed Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Reportedly, the esteemed economist was returning from Dinajpur after attending an event. Upon reaching the Kilgaon railgate area, the train decelerated so passengers could disembark. As he attempted to alight from the train, he slipped, causing his leg to become caught under the wheels. 

Anu Muhammad resides in the capital's Kilgaon area.

Doctors from the DMCH emergency department told media that all toes on his left foot were amputated as a result of the accident. Additionally, the big toe of his right foot sustained damage.

Anu Muhammad is the member-secretary of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports.

Top News

Anu Muhammad / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

4h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

1h | Videos
Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

4h | Videos
Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

15h | Videos
Israel has other weapons at its disposal

Israel has other weapons at its disposal

3h | Videos