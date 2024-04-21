Anu Muhammad loses toes in train accident

Economist Anu Muhammad, also a professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, the severing of his left leg's toes in a train accident in Dhaka's Khilgaon this morning.

The accident took place around 11am today (21 April).

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The professor is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency department, confirmed Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Reportedly, the esteemed economist was returning from Dinajpur after attending an event. Upon reaching the Kilgaon railgate area, the train decelerated so passengers could disembark. As he attempted to alight from the train, he slipped, causing his leg to become caught under the wheels.

Anu Muhammad resides in the capital's Kilgaon area.

Doctors from the DMCH emergency department told media that all toes on his left foot were amputated as a result of the accident. Additionally, the big toe of his right foot sustained damage.

Anu Muhammad is the member-secretary of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports.