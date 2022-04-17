Anti-tobacco organisations for higher tobacco product prices through imposing duties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

Anti-tobacco organisations for higher tobacco product prices through imposing duties

Anti-tobacco organisations demand that in the upcoming budget, the retail price for the low-tier cigarettes should be set at Tk50 for 10 sticks, followed by Tk32.50 as specific supplementary duty

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 04:32 pm
Anti-tobacco organisations for higher tobacco product prices through imposing duties

To safeguard the youth and the poor, folks from all walks of life participated in a virtual human chain demanding a raise in the prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products through imposing specific supplementary duties in the upcoming 2022-23 national budget. 
 
At the virtual human chain that took place at 11 AM on Sunday on Facebook, participants uploaded their pictures holding festoons and placards with the demands and posted them using #RaiseTaxSaveLivesBD hashtags. 
 
The event was organised by the research and advocacy organisation Progga (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK).
 
Anti-tobacco organisations demand that in the upcoming budget, the retail price for the low-tier cigarettes should be set at Tk50 for 10 sticks, followed by Tk32.50 as specific supplementary duty (SD). 
 
In the medium tier, the retail price should be set at Tk75 and supplementary duty at Tk48.75; and in the high tier, the retail price and supplementary duty for 10 sticks should be followed by Tk120 and Tk78.00 respectively. 
 
In the premium tier, the retail price should be Tk150 for 10 sticks, supplemented by Tk97.50 as supplementary tax. The realisation of the tax and pricing proposals would encourage 1.3 million adults to quit smoking, the deaths of 4.45 lakh adults and 4.48 lakh youths, and earn Tk9,200 crores in additional revenues. 
 
For non-filtered bidis, the retail price should be Tk25 for 25 sticks, followed by Tk11.25 as a specific supplementary duty. In the case of smokeless tobacco products, the retail prices for 10 grams of jarda should be Tk45, followed by Tk27 as 60% supplementary duty. For 10 grams of gul, the retail price should be Tk25 and supplemented by Tk15 as a specific supplementary duty.
 
Progga Executive Director ABM Zubair said, "Increasing tobacco products' prices by imposing specific supplementary duties would raise government revenues and reduce tobacco-related deaths and losses."
 

Tobacco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

7h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

8h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

1h | Videos
Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

9h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

23h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals