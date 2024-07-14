Anti-quota protesters threaten tougher movement if case against students not withdrawn in 24hrs

Nahid Hossain, one of the coordinator of the anti-quota movement, made the announcement after submitting a memorandum to the president at Bangabhaban this afternoon (14 July). Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Students protesting against the quota system in government jobs have warned of strict agitation if the case filed against the protesters at Shahbagh Police Station is not withdrawn within 24 hours.

Nahid Hossain, one of the coordinators of the anti-quota movement, made the announcement after submitting a memorandum to the president at Bangabhaban this afternoon (14 July).

On Friday (12 July), a case was filed against "unidentified" students, accusing them of vandalising police vehicles during the ongoing protest demanding quota reform in government jobs.

The case was lodged by Khalilur Rahman, a driver from the transport department of Rajarbagh Police Lines, at the Shahbagh Police Station.

Speaking to reporters, Nahid Hossain advocated for quota reform through the legislative, asserting that timely government intervention could have prevented the movement's escalation.

"We appealed to the president as the nation's highest authority, demanding an emergency parliamentary session within 24 hours to address our demands," he said.

He also noted that they will monitor the situation and announce further actions if no progress is evident within the stipulated timeframe.

Sargis Alam, another coordinator, said, "We have submitted a memorandum to the defence secretary proposing the retention of 5% quota for minorities and disabled people, while abolishing the rest. We hope the president will consider our proposal and make a decision accordingly."

Earlier, thousands of students from various educational institutions in Dhaka started their march towards Bangabhaban from the Dhaka University central library demanding reinstatement of quota.

The march was organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The pre-announced event commenced at 12pm, heading towards the presidential residence, Bangabhaban.

The students broke police barricades at the Secretariat and continued the march towards Zero Point.

Before the procession, students from different institutions began gathering in front of the Dhaka University central library since 11am.

The participants included students from Jagannath University, Dhaka College, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, and the seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier month after the HC on 30 June ordered to restore quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018. Anti-quota protesters yesterday (13 July) planned to submit a memorandum outlining their demands to the President, despite the government taking a hardline stance against the movement, including a lawsuit already filed against "unidentified students" for damaging police vehicles.

Besides, statements from several ministers and police officers indicate that they are taking a tougher stance against the students who have been agitating for quota reform in the government job recruitment process.