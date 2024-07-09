Anti-quota protesters to enforce day-long Bangla Blockade tomorrow

Students protesting against the quota system in government jobs under the banner of "anti-discriminatory student movement" will enforce a day-long blockade tomorrow (10 July) to press home their demands.

"Our movement is not in the context of the court. Therefore, the Bangla Blockade programme will continue from 10am to sunset tomorrow [Wednesday]," Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the movement, said at a press briefing today (9 July).

He said students will gather at the DU Central Library from 10am. Later, the blockade will continue at all the intersections of the capital including Shahbagh.

"Our blockade programme will include roads and railways. We call upon all the students, parents and the public to participate in the programme," Nahid said.