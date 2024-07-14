Anti-quota protest: 12 students enter Bangabhaban led by police

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 02:52 pm

The march has been organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Students from from various educational institutions including Jagannath University, Dhaka College, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University participated in a mass procession organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photos: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Students from from various educational institutions including Jagannath University, Dhaka College, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University participated in a mass procession organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photos: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

A group of twelve students have entered Bangabhaban to submit a memorandum to the president.

Earlier, thousands of students from various educational institutions in Dhaka started their march towards Bangabhaban from the Dhaka University central library demanding reinstatement of quota.

The march has been organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The pre-announced event commenced at 12pm today (14 July), heading towards the presidential residence, Bangabhaban.

"Our mass procession is heading towards Bangabhaban via the Central Library, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, TSC, Shahbagh intersection, Matsya Bhaban, Kadam Fountain, the Secretariat, and will proceed to Zero Point in Gulistan," said Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad, co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. 

"If the law enforcement agencies restrict us at any point today, our delegation will submit a memorandum to the president," Musaddiq Ali added.

The students broke police barricades at the Secretariat and continued the march towards Zero Point.

As the procession progressed, students took positions in front of various gates of the Secretariat, simultaneously blocking Gulistan Zero Point.

Meanwhile, over a hundred police officers, along with barricades, have been deployed in front of Baitul Mukarram mosque.

At around 1:45pm, the protesting students broke through the police barricades in Baitul Mukarram and proceeded towards Bangabhaban.

Before the procession, students from different institutions began gathering in front of the Dhaka University central library since 11am. 

The participants included students from Jagannath University, Dhaka College, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, and the seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier month after the HC on 30 June ordered to restore quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018. Anti-quota protesters yesterday (13 July) planned to submit a memorandum outlining their demands to the President, despite the government taking a hardline stance against the movement, including a lawsuit already filed against "unidentified students" for damaging police vehicles.

Besides, statements from several ministers and police officers indicate that they are taking a tougher stance against the students who have been agitating for quota reform in the government job recruitment process.

Rajshahi University students start procession demanding quota reform

Rajshahi University students started a procession at 11am demanding the implementation of quota reform from the central library of the university.

At the time of writing this report, the students had walked through the Kajla Gate of the university onto the highway. They would walk 8 kilometres to reach the district administrator's office to hand over the memorandum.

They will present a memorandum to the district administrator.

The quota system is depleting the country of merit, said Golam Rabbani, a professor at Jahangirnagar University (JU) today.

"When meritorious individuals are not given opportunities, their talents go unrecognised and unutilised, ultimately destroying merit," explained the professor of History during the JU student protest. 

JU students staged a protest march and solidarity rally condemning the attacks and lawsuits filed against students at universities in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Cumilla and Dhaka last Thursday (11 July).

They called for the perpetrators involved in the attacks to be identified and brought to justice.

The students started their protest march in front of the university library at 11:40am. 

It ended at the university's main gate, adjacent to the Dhaka-Aricha highway, with a brief rally.

