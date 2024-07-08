Anti-quota protest: Students block Shahbagh, Dhaka-Ctg highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:20 pm

Our reporters are covering the demonstrations from the spots. Follow the latest updates on the events here:

Students block the Shahbagh intersection in the capital on 8 July. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
As part of the second day of "Bangla Blockade" programme, university students across the country have blocked highways, streets, and railways as part of their pre-announced protest programmes in demand of the abolishment of all types of "irrational and discriminatory" quotas in all grades of government jobs.

The High Court on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs. 

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972 and was amended several times. 

Our reporters are covering the demonstrations from the spots. Follow the latest updates on the events here:

4:30pm

Student processions broke the police barricades and blocked Shahbagh, Intercontinental, Banglamotor, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate, Paribag, Hare Road, and Minto Road intersections.

Also, students Jagannath University, seven affiliated colleges of DU, and other institutions blocked Science Lab, New Market and other important intersections including Nilkhet, Paltan, Gulistan.

4:15pm

Students of Cumilla University, Cumilla Victoria Government College and National University affiliated colleges, as well as various private universities of the district blocked the Kotbari Bishwaroad area of ​​the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

4:15pm

Students from Dhaka University, Dhaka College and blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital.

4:09pm

Students from Dhaka University's Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall and Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall blocked Paltan intersection.

4:00pm

Rajshahi University (RU) students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs withdrawn their blockade from the rail tracks near the university's Faculty of Agriculture after four hours.

The students blocked the rail tracks at around 12:00pm, disrupting rail communication between Rajshahi and other parts of the country.

3:00pm

Students from Barishal University blocked the Barishal-Kuakata Highway at around 12:00pm. The blockade was withdrawn at 3:00pm.

3:00pm

Students from Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway. At 2pm, protesting students began to gather in front of the university library, and by 2:30pm, they started a protest march in front of the library. The blockade started at 3pm.

Anti-quota protest / Bangladesh / blockade

