Anti-quota protest: Students block Dhaka-Aricha Highway

Students of Jahangirnagar University have blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

According to the previous announcement of "Bangla Blockade" by students across the country, JU students gathered in front of the central library of the university around 10am today and marched toward the highway.

They blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway around 10:30am halting vehicular movement on the road. The protesting students plan to continue the blockade till sundown.

However, ambulances and emergency service vehicles will be outside the purview of this blockade, said the students.

Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS

Earlier, yesterday (9 July ) the coordinator of "anti-discriminatory student movement", Nahid Hasan, announced the nation-wide morning-evening "Bangla blockade" programme today in a press conference in front of the Dhaka University Central Library.

The students blocked the highway today as part of the programme.

They said they are carrying out a peaceful blockade programme in a bid to materialise their one-point demand of reinstating the 2018 cancellation order of the quota system.

If this demand is not accepted soon, the protesting students said they plan to go on a long-term movement.

Jahangirnagar University students block Dhaka-Aricha Highway om 10 July 2024. Photo: Noman Mahmud/TBS

Abdur Rashid Jitu, joint convener of the JU unit of the Anti-discriminatory student movement, told The Business Standard, "We have taken to the streets for a fair demand. We have been on the road for the past week. We are not leaving the streets until our demands are met. If there is no solution soon, our programme will be prolonged further."

Regarding the hearing of the Appellate Division scheduled for today, he said, "Our movement in 2018 was for quota reform, our demand is still the same. Our demand is to abolish the unreasonable and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs and maintain a minimum quota for the disadvantaged groups as mentioned in the constitution by passing a law in the parliament.

"However, if the hearing of the appeal before the full bench of the Appellate Division is entirely in our favour, we will consider it later."

Since 2 June, university students have been holding sit-ins, organising marches and blocking roads and highways, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 quota cancellation circular.

The 2018 rounds of quota reform protests were called off when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the abolition of the system in April of the same year.

Although protestors had sought reformation, the PM said, "If we go for reforms [of the quota system], another group will come up after a few days and say 'we want further reforms'. This issue will keep coming if the quota system remains. But if it ceases to exist, there will be no problem. So, there's no need for having a quota system."

The High Court on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972 and was amended several times.