Anti-quota protest: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway with one-point demand

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 03:42 pm

Jahangirnagar University students blocks the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on the second day of &quot;Bangla Blockade&quot; on Monday, 8 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Jahangirnagar University students blocks the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on the second day of "Bangla Blockade" on Monday, 8 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway with the pre-announced one-point demand for the abolition of all types of "irrational and discriminatory" quotas in all grades of government jobs.

Protesting students said the one-point demand also includes passing a law in Parliament to bring the quota system for backward communities to a minimal level, as specified in the Constitution.

The blockade started at 3pm today (8 July), the second day of the nationwide 'Bangla Blockade' programme that began yesterday (7 July).

At 2pm, protesting students began to gather in front of the university library, and by 2:30pm, they started a protest march in front of the library.

Additionally, students from 37 out of the 38 departments and institutes of the university have boycotted classes and exams saying they will not return to classes until their demands are met.

As of the filing of this report, the protesting students are still occupying both sides of the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

"Our demands are clear. We need to reform the quota system in all types of government jobs. There is no justification for any quota except for those for backward communities and small ethnic groups," said Zahidul Bappi, a JU campus organiser of the 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.'

Mahfuzul Islam Megh, secretary of the movement's JU branch, said, "We have blocked the highway with our one-point demand. Our demand represents the aspirations of millions of job seekers across the country. We will continue our programme until our demands are met."

He further said they would block the highway for a longer period of time today. 

"In coordination with the highway police, an emergency lane has been created to ensure that ambulances and emergency services can pass, slightly reducing the inconvenience to the public," he added.

Today's 'Bangla Blokade' announcement with a one-point demand came during yesterday's blockade in Shahbagh.

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

