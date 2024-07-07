Anti-quota protest: Education minister questions if any conspiracy behind organsied blockades

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against quota system in government jobs, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury today (7 July) raised questions about the intention of students behind blocking roads before getting a final decision from the Supreme Court.

"Question can be raised whether there is a deep conspiracy behind it or not. In many cases, a vested quarter instigates in many ways to destroy stability," the minister said at a felicitation ceremony of SSC-HSC (2023-24) students held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

Regarding the anti-quota movement, the education minister also said the rule of law should be respected.

"The matter is pending in court. Commenting on the matter till the Supreme Court's verdict will amount to contempt of court. Any citizen of Bangladesh can stand on the street and comment. But it is not possible to comment on the matter as a person from the government," he added.

Addressing the demonstrators, the minister warned that conspirators want to create instability in the state by capitalising on popular issues.

"So we should not step into that trap," he said.

Students of various government universities, including Dhaka University, have blocked Shahbagh intersection and other city roads to enforce their pre-announced "Bangla Blockade" protesting against the reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

The 2018 rounds of quota reform protests were called off when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the abolition of the system in April of the same year.

Although protestors had sought reformation, the PM said, "If we go for reforms [of the quota system], another group will come up after a few days and say 'we want further reforms'. This issue will keep coming if the quota system remains. But if it ceases to exist, there will be no problem. So, there's no need for having the quota system."

The High Court on 5 June this year ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972 and was amended several times.

Since 1972, several public service reform committees and the Public Service Commission, the body that oversees government recruitment, objected to the policy.