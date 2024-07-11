20 injured as police crack down on protesting Cumilla University students

An injured student of Cumilla Student being carried on a stretcher after police cracked down on anti-quota protesters on 11 July. Photo: Collected

At least 20 people including students and policemen have been injured as police cracked down the students of Cumilla University protesting against the quota system in government jobs, protesters said.

In Dhaka, the anti-quota protesters started congregating in front of Dhaka University's central library to start their scheduled programme this (11 July) afternoon.

Police fire tear shells on protesting students near Cumilla University. Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League also started gathering in front of the central library around 4:00pm.

Sargis Alam, a coordinator of the movement, said, "Our announced programme will proceed as planned, regardless of inclement hostile weather or the alert position of police and Chhatra League. We stand for truth and do not feel unsafe."

Police take position in front of Shahbagh Police Station as students prepare to begin their protest. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

In Jahangirnagar University students have launched a blockade programme ignoring police warnings.

Police in front of the entrance to Jahangirnagar University. Photo: Courtesy

At around 4:00pm protesting students from the university blocked off the Dhaka-Aricha highway. Police had earlier locked the main entrance to the university.

JU students block the Dhaka-Aricha highway on 12 July. Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, police have warned that it will take action in accordance with the law if anyone causes public suffering as the relevant court has already given a verdict on the quota system.

Speaking at a press conference organised at the DMP Media Centre, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Ops) Mahid Uddin said the police must have love and sympathy for those who are protesting.

"But at the same time we have to remember that we have to respect the existing laws of the country and the highest court of the country. Since the students are educated, I humbly request on behalf of DMP that they don't organise a programme for which people suffer."