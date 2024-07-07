Anti-quota movement: Who says what

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

With a High Court ruling reinstating the quota system in first and second-class government jobs, the anti-quota movement has resurged. Various key figures, including top politicians, have expressed their opinions on this issue.

Let us see who said what:

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister

"The High Court's rulings are always accepted by us. But now we see an effort to rekindle the anti-quota movement. Students are engaging in anti-quota protests instead of focusing on their studies. Girls are also involved. I have a question: how many of those who protested against quotas previously actually sat for the public service exams, and how many passed?"

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

GM Quader, Leader of the Opposition and Chairman, Jatiya Party

"Read Articles 29(1), (2), and (3) of the Constitution of Bangladesh. The quota system is completely unconstitutional. We honor our freedom fighters, but their children and subsequent generations do not quite fit into the principles of the quota system. Most importantly, this could be an obstacle to our country's progress."

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader. File Photo: Collected

Obaidul Quader, General Secretary, Awami League

"Failing in their movements, the BNP is now relying on teachers' and quota movements. BNP's job is to ride on others' issues."

Sketch: TBS

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General, BNP

"To survive in the technology and knowledge-based global system of the 21st century, there is no alternative to establishing a merit-based state system. Hence, BNP agrees with the just and logical demands of the general students' quota reform movement. We hope the government will accept the logical demands of the student community."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS

Hasan Mahmud, Foreign Minister

"The solution to the quota system can only be in the courts, not on the streets. In 2018, in response to student demands, the government abolished the quota system. The High Court has reinstated it. The government has nothing to do here. This falls under the jurisdiction of the courts, and hence the quota issue can only be resolved there."

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

Mirza Abbas, Member of the Standing Committee, BNP

"We will not accept the creation of fake freedom fighters to grant quotas to their children. We object to this. Grant quotas to the real freedom fighters' children. They deserve it. Moreover, proper respect should be given to the true freedom fighters. Jobs should be based on merit; otherwise, the country will be devoid of merit. Therefore, the students' anti-quota movement is not on the wrong path; they are on the right path."

A file photo of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas

Nahid Islam, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (Quota reform movement)

"It is not a demand but a request to the Honorable Court. We are demanding from the government. Why was the 2018 gazette notification canceled? The government cannot evade responsibility. One of our key demands is also the resolution of quota discrimination in third and fourth class jobs. There are many opportunities for government intervention. The government is playing a silent role by pitting students against the court and avoiding responsibility."

Al Mamun, General Secretary, Freedom Fighters' Command and Bangladesh Liberation War Forum

"For 30 years, freedom fighters' quota holders have been deprived, so the quota is necessary."