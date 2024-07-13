Anti-quota movement: Students to hold protest march, present demands to President tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

Anti-quota movement: Students to hold protest march, present demands to President tomorrow

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 07:42 pm
Coordinators of the anti-quota student movement at a press conference in front of the DU central library on 13 July. Photo: TBS
Coordinators of the anti-quota student movement at a press conference in front of the DU central library on 13 July. Photo: TBS

Students of various government universities are set to continue their movement tomorrow (14 July), protesting against quotas in government jobs. 

"We will hold a protest march tomorrow at 11am, starting from Dhaka University premises…Students from different districts will [come together and] present their demands in a letter to the President tomorrow through the district commissioner," Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the student movement, said at a press conference in front of the DU central library.

Nahid Islam, another coordinator of the movement, said, "Our student strike will continue. Even if teachers return to class, students won't. Students' protest will continue until their demands are met. If there is no fair solution, it will turn into a larger movement."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quota protesters' demands contradict constitution and state principles: Quader

He also said, "We have been carrying on a peaceful movement since the beginning. The government should have discussed it with us and coordinated it. But we have seen that the students were attacked by the police and the ruling party student body [Bangladesh Chhatra League]."

Earlier, at least 20 people, including students and policemen, were injured when the police cracked down on students of Comilla University protesting against the quota system in government jobs, protesters said.

Following the incident, a case was filed yesterday against "unidentified" students, accusing them of vandalising police vehicles during the ongoing protest.
 
Referring to this, the coordinators said the case must be withdrawn within 24 hours. 

Quota protest: 'Unidentified' students sued for vandalising police vehicles

"Those who attacked the students should be brought to justice. Rubber bullets were fired at Comilla University students. 30 of them were injured. One of our coordinating teams went there and spoke to the students. We also had a meeting with the Cumilla police. I spoke to those who are protesting in Comilla University about coordination between the Cumilla district police and those concerned," Nahid said.

Addressing the teachers, he said, "When you [teachers] were protesting, students did not go to class. Therefore, don't pressure students for exams. We want to improve the relationship between teachers and students."

Top News

Anti-quota protest / Quota reform / President Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

10h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

6m | Videos
Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

1h | Videos
"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

1h | Videos
Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

1h | Videos