Anti-quota movement intensifies, calls for class, exam boycott 

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The "Anti-Discriminatory Students Movement" has intensified its campaign against the reinstatement of quotas in government job recruitment and on three other demands.

The movement has organised protests and rallies at various educational institutions nationwide on Saturday (6 July) and called for a class exam boycott Sunday (7 July) .

On Friday (5 July), students from Chittagong University, Khulna University, Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Gopalganj, and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail staged sit-ins, protests, rallies, and road blockades.

The protesting students expressed strong opposition to the quota system, claiming it hinders meritorious students.

They demanded the abolition of all quotas except for the one designated for people with disabilities. Additionally, they called for reforms to the admissions process.

Naheed Islam, a student of Sociology at Dhaka University and a coordinator of the movement, said, "The government issues an order, and the courts overturn it. Students will not tolerate this absurdity. Our movement will continue. The government has not attempted to contact us, and we condemn this inaction."

Meanwhile, a Facebook group named "Quota Punorbohal Cholbe Na" (quota restoration will not be allowed) has been actively promoting the class exam boycott scheduled for tomorrow.

The group has nearly 80,000 members and has seen nearly 2,000 posts promoting the movement in the 15 hours since the filing of this report.

By Friday evening, students from around 50 departments at Dhaka University had declared their intention to boycott classes and exams. Similar announcements came from various departments and student groups at Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, and Bangladesh Agricultural University.

Khabirul Alam, a fourth-year student of Political Science at Dhaka University, told The Business Standard, "In the fight for quota cancellation, all our department's batches have boycotted Sunday's classes and exams. To my knowledge, activists in other departments are also campaigning. I hope all Dhaka University students will join the class exam boycott on Sunday to facilitate the fulfilment of our legitimate demands."

Alleged eviction of student activist

In another development related to the anti-quota movement, Sarjis Alam, a student at Dhaka University and a coordinator of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement was allegedly evicted from Amar Ekushey Hall by the university unit of the Chhatra League late on Thursday night.

Following protests by students from various halls, the university administration allowed Sarjis to return to the residence hall on Friday.

Regarding the incident, Sarjis told TBS, "My roommate was informed that the Chhatra League high command had issued an order for my eviction. When I spoke to several Chhatra League leaders, they confirmed this information."

He added that he was later contacted by Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Wali Asif Inan following protests by students.

"They sent representatives to clarify that they had not authorised my expulsion from the hall," Sarjis added.

Teachers weigh in on reform

The anti-quota movement has gained momentum not only among students but also among faculty members.

Professor Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, president of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, commented on the anti-quota movement.

He said, "The children of freedom fighters and the protestors are both our students. We have sympathy for all parties involved. As they are all our students, I will comment on their movement once the court reaches a verdict."

In a statement supporting the student movement, Dhaka University's white panel teachers expressed their views.

The statement read, "There are alternative ways to acknowledge and honour the contributions of freedom fighters. These alternatives can also be implemented for future generations. However, we believe that maintaining the 30% quota for freedom fighter jobs without such alternatives is illogical."

The statement continued, "This system will worsen the unemployment problem and deprive qualified and meritorious individuals of their rightful opportunities. It constitutes a form of discrimination and contradicts the core principles of the Liberation War, such as equality, human dignity, and social justice."

Anu Muhammad, a former professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, also commented on the ongoing protests by teachers and students.

He told TBS, "Thousands of teachers and students from public universities are demonstrating to achieve their demands. However, the government has shown no interest in engaging in discussions."

The economist added, "If this impasse persists, the government will be demonstrating a lack of responsibility in understanding the potential harm to the nation. Due to negligence and disregard, the crisis has persisted for five days. A single day of open discussion could have prevented this significant educational disruption."