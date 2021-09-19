Anti-Modi protest: 20 Chatra Odhika Parishad men get bail

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to 20 members of Chatra Odhikar Parishad who were held for violence during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in last March.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the bail order during a virtual hearing.

The accused are- Md Younus, Najmul Hasan, Nahidul Tareque, MD Nayeen, Asaduzzaman, Azharul Islam, Sohel Mridha, Mostak Ahmed, Azim Hossain, Md Ruhul Islam Sohel, Abdullah Al Mahmud Jishan, Md Sohel Ahmed, Sheikh Khayrul Kabir, Shobuj Hossain, Golam Tanvir, Md Hemayet, Ismail Hossain, Md Rezaul Karim, Muntajul Islam and Kazi Bahauddin Monir.

On March 25, a rally was held under the banner of Chatra Adhikar Parishad at the Motijheel Shapla Chattar to protest Modi's visit.

When police tried to stop the activists from taking out a procession a clash between police and the protestors broke out.

Police fired teargas shells and sound grenades at the protestors while they threw stones at them.

Next day police filed a case at the Motijheel police station over the clash.