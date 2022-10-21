Anti-militancy drive: 7 Jama'atul Ansar members, 3 separatists held in Ctg hill tracts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Anti-militancy drive: 7 Jama'atul Ansar members, 3 separatists held in Ctg hill tracts

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 02:44 pm
Anti-militancy drive: 7 Jama&#039;atul Ansar members, 3 separatists held in Ctg hill tracts

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested seven members of new militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and three of a separatist organisation from Bandarban and Rangamati on Thursday (20 October).

The arrests were made along with a recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition during raids in different areas of Bandarban and Rangamati in the late hours, according to a notification sent from RAB-7's media wing on Friday morning.

The arrestees are- Syed Maruf Ahmed Manik, 31, Imran Hossain Shaon, 31, Jahangir Ahmed, 28, Md Ibrahim Ali, 19, Abu Bakr Siddique Bappi, 22, Rufu Mia, 26, Kawsar Shishir, 46, from Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya; and Jouthan Sang Bom, 19, Stephen Bom, 19, and Mal Sam Bom, 20, from the spearatist group.

RAB-7 Commander Lt. Col. MA Yusuf told The Business Standard that the Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya has a seven-stage organisational structure that includes- Amir (chief) Md Anisur Rahman alias Mahmud, Dawati (invitation) Branch Chief Abdullah Maimun, Military Branch Chief Maskur Rahman, Assistant Military Chief Maruf Ahmed, Finance and Media Head Mosharraf Hossain, and Shamim Mahfuz, the chief advisor and overall supervisor of training.

Around 55 terrorists from multiple separatists group are staying in remote hills of Chittagong Hill Tracts, as per the information provided by the arrestees. 

"A list of 38 of them has already been published. We have received the names of 17 new people," added the RAB official.

On 17 October, the government announced a ban on tourists travelling to the country's mountainous region bordering India and Myanmar after launching the anti-militancy operation of RAB and Bangladesh Army.

Top News

Anti-militancy drive / Bandarban / Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / separatist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

4h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

5h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

13m | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

3h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

5h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning