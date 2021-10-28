Anti-liberation forces will no longer be spared: State minister

The Cumilla puja mandap incident and subsequent violence on the Hindu community was an attack on the country's peace and order perpetrated by anti-liberation forces, state minister for religious affairs Faridul Haque Khan said.

"The anti-liberation forces will no longer be spared," the minister warned after visiting Cumilla's Nanuar Dighi area around 10.30am on Thursday.

Faridul Haque also said that anti-liberation forces carried out the attack when the country was making significant progress.

The state minister toured the Chandamani Kali temple, which sustained damage during the communal violence in the city's Chawkbazar area.

During the visit, the minister assured the victims of government cooperation.

Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, Cumilla-7 MP Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan, Cumilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Farooq Ahmed and senior officials of district administration and police were present at the time.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country after a copy of the Quran was found on an idol in the Nanuar Dighi puja mandap on Wednesday (13 September).

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.