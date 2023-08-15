Anti-liberation forces led by BNP still conspiring against country: Quader

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Anti-liberation forces under the leadership of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are still plotting against the country, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

He urged the countrymen to stand firm against the conspirators and resist them.

The minister said this after paying tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the 48th anniversary of his martyrdom and the National Mourning Day.

The Awami League general secretary placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 around 7am today.

Bangladesh would have become a developed and prosperous country by now had Bangabandhu not been assassinated, he added.

Anti-liberation, anti-democratic forces are common foes of the pro-liberation forces and the country, Obaidul Quader said.