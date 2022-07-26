Anti-liberation forces hatching conspiracies against country: Sujan

Railways Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujan today said the anti-liberation forces are hatching conspiracies against the nation as they cannot tolerate the country's progress.

"The anti-liberation forces are busy hatching conspiracies to resist the country's growth and the evil forces want to establish terrorism on the soil as they have no relation with the people of the land," said the minister.

The minister was addressing a view-exchange meeting at Boda upazila parishad auditorium after laying the foundation stone of the six-storied upazila parishad complex building.

The minister said, "Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has been taking the country forward by completing development projects, including Padma Bridge.

The people of the country want to see Awami League in power for the days to come as they want to live in peace all the time," he added.

Executive Engineer of LGED Md Samsuzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Solaiman Ali, upazila chairman Faruk Alam Tobi, Municipality Mayor Ohahiduzzaman Suja and Boda upazila engineer Abul Kalam Azad, among others, addressed the programme with Deputy Commissioner Md Johurul Islam in the chair.