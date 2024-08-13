Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to observe 'Resistance Week' from tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:25 am

Related News

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to observe 'Resistance Week' from tomorrow

The movement, driven by demands for justice and equality, will start with a nationwide "Road March" aimed at honouring the martyrs

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:25 am
Protesters gather Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 3 August. Photo: TBS
Protesters gather Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 3 August. Photo: TBS

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced a week-long programme titled "Resistance Week," from tomorrow. 

The movement, driven by demands for justice and equality, will start with a nationwide "Road March" aimed at honouring the martyrs of past anti-discrimination movements, as per a statement by Abu Baker Mazumdar, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The road march will see participants gathering at locations across the country where people sacrificed their lives in the fight against discrimination. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The organisers of the movement have put forth a set of four demands:

  • A special tribunal must be established to ensure the swift trial of the massacres carried out by the fascist Hasina, her party, and the government using fascist structures.
  • Those involved in the planned killings, looting, and robbery against minorities by the Awami League and its coalition partners in an effort to discredit the people's uprising must be brought to justice, and the legitimate demands of the minorities must be accepted.
  • Those in the administration and judiciary who have legitimised the attacks, cases, and massacres against the student-populist uprising and repeatedly attempted to establish fascism must be removed as soon as possible, and their appointments in the new government must be cancelled and brought to justice.
  • Those who have been victims of discrimination in the administration and judiciary must be provided equal opportunities as soon as possible.

The march is scheduled for 3pm, with the primary assembly point at the Raju Memorial Sculpture near TSC of Dhaka University.

The participants will observe a one-minute silence and offer prayers in memory of the martyrs.

Top News

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / Student Movement 2024 / protest / road march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos