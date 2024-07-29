Anti-discrimination Student Movement to hold protest rally in Ctg

During the protest, students chanted slogans such as "No place for discrimination in my golden Bengal," "Down with the quota system, let the meritorious be free," "No more tears for the talented," and "Merit or quota, merit merit." Photos: Tousif Kaium

The quota reform protesters under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a fresh programme to hold a protest rally at the Chattogram Press Club premises in Chattogram City this afternoon (29 July).

Khan Talat Mahmud Rafy, coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, made the announcement last night (28 July) through a video posted on his Facebook account.

In the video, he says, "The rally will protest the government's move to hold the coordinators of the movement hostage and force them to withdraw all protest programmes at gunpoint. The rally will also demand the stoppage of forced disappearances and murders of the coordinators and the withdrawal of all false cases filed in connection with the movement."

He called upon the people of the country, regardless of party or opinion, to come forward and make the protest a success. Though he declared the timing of the programme to be 3pm, he kept the announcement of the venue pending.

However, in the latest post made at 10am this morning, he mentioned the venue as "Chattogram Press Club Premises in Jamal Khan Road area."

The protesters gathered around the Press Club premises, later police dispersed them and detained Md Emon, a student of Southern University.

It is to be noted that the quota reform protesters, led by students from the University of Chittagong (CU) and joined by students from five colleges affiliated with CU, have observed several protest programmes during the four-week-long movement that began at the beginning of July.

On 16 July, the protesting students clashed with Chhatra League and Jubo League activists in the Muradpur area, leaving three dead and about 70 people injured.

A day later, on the morning of 18 July, the protesters gathered at Shah Bridge area to enforce a "Complete Shutdown" program. Police dispersed them from the spot by firing tear shells and sound grenades.

Later, in the afternoon, when they gathered at Bahaddarhat Intersection area, they were attacked by Chhatra League-Juba League activists, resulting in a destructive clash.

Following the clash, the protesters vandalised several government establishments, including Chandgaon Police Station, Bahaddar Police Box, and the Water Development Board office.

The clash left three dead and 52 injured. Of the injured, 33 were shot. A total of 21 cases have been filed in connection with these events, and the police arrested 516 people by Sunday (28 July).