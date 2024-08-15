Anti-Discrimination Student Movement condemns privacy violations by checking phones

They said such behaviours serve to reinforce outdated discriminatory practices

People gather at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on 15 August 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
People gather at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on 15 August 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has clarified that they do not support any form of privacy violations, such as checking their phones.

Amidst growing public outrage over a recent incident in Dhanmondi 32 where individuals were seen checking people's mobile phones, Rifat Rashid, one of the coordinators of the movement, issued a statement today (15 August) clarifying their stance against such actions.

"Allegations surfaced about checking people's phones at multiple locations during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's mass sit-in programme today. 

"We do not support any action that violates people's privacy," reads the statement.

Such behaviours serve to reinforce outdated discriminatory practices, it added.

"We demand an immediate end to these activities which disrupt the peace and privacy of citizens. Protecting individual freedom is essential to building a Bangladesh free from discrimination," said the statement.

They also called upon people to unite peacefully against those conspiring to undermine the society. 

Earlier in the day, people who tried to gather in front of the Dhanmondi-32 house of Bangabandhu were obstructed from reaching the location.

Many people were seen standing with sticks in the area around the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road-32 which was vandalised and set on fire on the day of Sheikh Hasina's ouster, 5 August.

Upon entering the area, individuals were being interrogated, asked to show their identity cards and their mobile phones were also being checked.

