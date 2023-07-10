Anti-Dengue Drive: Bangladesh Eye Hospital, Concord Group fined by Dhaka South

Dhaka South City Corporation fined 23 establishments Tk2.13 lakh for conducting mosquito control drives in various areas under its jurisdiction on Monday.

A mobile court, headed by Executive Magistrate Manzurul Haque, fined Bangladesh Eye Hospital's Dhanmondi branch Tk30,000 after Aedes larvae were found in its building.

Additionally, the real estate conglomerate Concord Group was fined Tk50,000 after Aedes larvae were found in one of its under-construction buildings in Dhanmondi.

Dhaka South conducted eight mobile courts today as part of its efforts to fight against the dengue outbreak.

It initiated its three-day drive against mosquitoes in the second phase.