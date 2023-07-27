Anti-dengue drive: Dhaka North collected Tk1.38cr in fines over 18 days 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:10 pm

Photo: TBS
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has collected Tk1.38 crore in fines in 202 cases within a span of 18 days during its month-long anti-dengue drive.

The city corporation team detected Aedes larvae in ten cases during the drive on Thursday (27 July), leading to fines totalling Tk5.9 lakh.

Photo: TBS
During a drive in Tejgaon today, owners of four buildings were fined a total of Tk2.8 lakh over four cases of detecting Aedes larvae. 

In Rayer Bazar area, a fine of Tk1.5 lakh was collected in two cases as larvae were found in two buildings.

Photo: TBS
In Kalyanpur, about 105 houses, buildings, restaurants and shops were inspected and a fine of Tk1 lakh was imposed for spotting Aedes larvae in a building. 

A Tk30,000 fine was collected in a single case in Mirpur, Tk20,000 fine in three cases from Uttara, and Tk10,000 from Syednagar. 

Earlier on 8 July, Dhaka North City started its month-long anti-dengue campaign across various parts of the city.

 

Dengue / DNCC

