Anti-Aedes drive: Dhaka South fines 13 offenders Tk1.4 lakh

Mobile courts of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) fined 13 establishments a total of Tk1.40 lakh after finding larvae of Aedes mosquitoes, the dengue vector, on Sunday.

Moreover, 13 cases were filed in connection with the drives.

Eight mobile courts conducted the drives in Free School Street, Sabuj Bagh, Nabipur Lane, Malitola, East Jurain, North Manda and Konapara areas of the City Corporation.

A total of 384 houses and establishments were inspected in today's operation and Tk1.40 lakh fine was imposed for finding mosquito larvae in 13 houses and under-construction buildings.

Dhaka South and Dhaka North intensified their drives led by magistrates to destroy the breeding spots of the Aedes mosquito.

Bangladesh health authorities reported 2,292 new dengue cases on Sunday, the highest number of hospitalisations in a day from the mosquito-borne disease this year.

During the period, nine more deaths were reported from dengue, raising the fatalities from the viral disease in 2023 to 176, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.