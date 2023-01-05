Ansar-VDP inaugurate 43rd National Assembly

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces (VDP) Academy held its 43rd National Assembly on Thursday (5 January) in Gazipur.

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, the force's director general, inaugurated the programme on the occation of VDP Day celebrations, said a press release.

Among others, VDP's Additional Director General Brigadier General Khondkar Farid Hasan, deputy director generals, acting commandant of the academy, director, district commandant and other officers, were present.

A rally was carried out under the leadership of the director general on the occasion of the founding anniversary of VDP and the inauguration of the national assembly.

Photo: Courtesy

The director general wished for the success of the 43rd National Assembly and the future success and prosperity of the army.