Ansar member dies ‘getting shot by own shotgun’ in Cox’s Bazar

An Ansar Village Defense Party (VDP) member was killed reportedly by an accidental shot from his own shotgun while he was reportedly unloading it.

The deceased was identified as Belal Uddin, son of Abdul Hakim of Natunpara area under Bharuakhali union of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Thursday (11 November) at the Upazila Parishad Complex of Cox's Bazar Ramu area.

Cox's Bazar District Ansar VDP Commandant Amlan Jyoti Nath confirmed the incident to The Business Standard on Friday (12 November) Morning, adding that an investigation committee has been formed to probe into the incident.

"Some Ansar members, including Belal were unloading rounds from their shotguns after returning to Ramu Upazila Complex from their duty at Eidgarh Union Parishad election. By accident, a shotgun shell hit Belal in the head, leaving him critically injured"

Later, he was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead, said the Ansar official.

"Initially, it was learned that Belal got killed while unloading rounds from a shotgun. But if there was anything else behind the incident, it will come out in the investigation," he added.

It was also being investigated whether the bullet actually came out of Belal's shotgun or someone else's shotgun, Commandant Amlan Jyoti Nath further added.

Belal recently joined Ansar after 21-day of training. This was his second election duty.

Ramu Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pranoy Chakma said the matter was initially thought to be a case of misfire. Subject to investigation, the matter will be investigated and further action will be taken.