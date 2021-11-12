Ansar member dies ‘getting shot by own shotgun’ in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 12:20 pm

Related News

Ansar member dies ‘getting shot by own shotgun’ in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Thursday (11 November) at the Upazila Parishad Complex of Cox’s Bazar Ramu area

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

An Ansar Village Defense Party (VDP) member was killed reportedly by an accidental shot from his own shotgun while he was reportedly unloading it.

The deceased was identified as Belal Uddin, son of Abdul Hakim of Natunpara area under Bharuakhali union of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Thursday (11 November) at the Upazila Parishad Complex of Cox's Bazar Ramu area.

Cox's Bazar District Ansar VDP Commandant Amlan Jyoti Nath confirmed the incident to The Business Standard on Friday (12 November) Morning, adding that an investigation committee has been formed to probe into the incident.

"Some Ansar members, including Belal were unloading rounds from their shotguns after returning to Ramu Upazila Complex from their duty at Eidgarh Union Parishad election. By accident, a shotgun shell hit Belal in the head, leaving him critically injured"

Later, he was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead, said the Ansar official.

"Initially, it was learned that Belal got killed while unloading rounds from a shotgun. But if there was anything else behind the incident, it will come out in the investigation," he added.

It was also being investigated whether the bullet actually came out of Belal's shotgun or someone else's shotgun, Commandant Amlan Jyoti Nath further added.

Belal recently joined Ansar after 21-day of training. This was his second election duty.

Ramu Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pranoy Chakma said the matter was initially thought to be a case of misfire. Subject to investigation, the matter will be investigated and further action will be taken.

 

Top News

Ansar / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

20h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills