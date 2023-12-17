Ansar deploys 13,000 officials for safety on roads, railways

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 09:44 pm

Ansar deploys 13,000 officials for safety on roads, railways

They will be posted at railways stations, bus stands, launch terminals, certain government and private infrastructures, and important public spots

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 09:44 pm
Representational Image of Ansar forces. File photo
Representational Image of Ansar forces. File photo

The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) have deployed about 13,000 officials across the country today (17 December) to ensure safety along the roads and railways.

As per the home ministry's public security division, the Ansar and VDP officials will remain on duty until further instruction, said the force's Deputy Director for the media Jahidul Islam.

"The force members will be deployed at 1,851 points across the country to maintain safety and security," said the Ansar official. 

They will be posted at railways stations, bus stands, launch terminals, certain government and private infrastructures, and important public spots.  

The Ansar personnel will keep their surveillance on roads and railways to tackle any untoward incidents.

Buses and other vehicles have become common targets amid the recent political programmes like hartals and blockades enforced by opposition parties.

Around 280 vehicles have been set on fire since 28 October, according to the fire service.

Trains have also become a target after at least one person was killed and 13 others injured as seven coaches of the Dhaka-bound Mohongonj Express derailed due to the uprooting of track near Bhawal Railway Station in Gazipur on 13 December.

 

