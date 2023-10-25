Ansar Bill: It's designed to enhance govt's greater influence in polls, says GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday alleged that the government wants to give Ansar battalion members policing powers to increase its influence further in the upcoming national election.

In a statement, he also said it is an evil design to equip Ansar battalion members with the authority to arrest offenders, frisk detainees, and seize goods ahead of the parliamentary polls.

"Common people think that the Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023 has been introduced in the parliament to increase the influence of the government further in the elections," the Jatiya Party leader said.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, called upon the government to move away from trying to pass the bill in the House.

The Jatiya Party chairman said Ansar force was created to support other forces and the Ansar members were established as auxiliary forces.

"But ahead of the election, the government has brought a bill in parliament to give Ansar battalions the power to investigate crimes, arrest and seize goods like the police. Jatiya Party members present in the House immediately objected to this bill," he said.

"We think that it's an unusual matter to suddenly try to give Ansar the policing powers before the election. "Chaos will increase at the field level if the Ansars are given such powers," the Jatiya Party chief said.

He also feared that this move would create panic among the common people.

Referring to media reports, GM Quader also said the police force from their various levels has already informed the government about their objections to the bill.

He also said there is a scope to abuse the bill if it the parliament passes it.

In the current context, the Jatiya Party chairman demanded the withdrawal of Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023 in the greater national interest.

The Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023 was placed in Parliament on Monday by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan with a provision for equipping the Ansar battalion members with authority to arrest offenders, frisk detainees, and seize goods.

The bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within three working days. If the bill is passed in the current parliament session, the members of Ansar will have an opportunity to exercise their new powers during the upcoming parliamentary election.

Earlier on Tuesday, BNP also opposed the move as it thinks the government has brought the Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023 as part of its move to politicise the force.