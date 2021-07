A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Mahmud Hasan Gunbi, a "spiritual leader" of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam from the capital.

According to RAB media wing, he was arrested from Beribadh area under Shah Ali Police Station in the capital on Thursday night.

The details of the arrest will be given in a briefing at the RAB media centre at Karwanbazar at 4 pm today