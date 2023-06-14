Another vessel docks at Matarbari with 64,770 tonnes of coal

Another vessel, MV-GCL Paradip, docked at the Matarbari deep sea port jetty from Indonesia with 64,770 tonnes of coal on Wednesday (14 June).

The Panama-flagged vessel, which is 230 metres long with a draft of 12.5 metres, was brought to the jetty through an artificial channel.

Ataul Hakeem Siddique, an official of the Chattogram Port Authority, said, "Indonesian steam coal in bulk arrived at the jetty of Matarbari Coal Power Plant at 11am this morning."

This is the fourth vessel of coal brought for this power plant. Earlier, the same company imported 65,000 metric tons of coal in three ships from Indonesia.

The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is implementing a 1,200 MW Matarbari ultra super critical coal-fired power project.

Earlier on 19 May, The YM ENDEAVOR, docked at the port jetty with 65,250 tonnes of coal.

On 24 April, the Panama-flagged MV 'OWUSU MARU' brought 63,000 tonnes of coal from Indonesia. The vessel was brought to the power plant jetty the following day, making it the largest ship so far to dock at any Bangladeshi port.