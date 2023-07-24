Another team of international observers to arrive on 28 July: EMF

On the invitation of the Election Monitoring Forum, the second team of international observers will visit Bangladesh on 28 July.

The team consists of six members representing the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Korea, Japan and China. They will publish a report after assessing the situation and environment before the 12th national elections.

The Election Monitoring Forum informed reporters about the visit of a second and a third team of international observers to Bangladesh and their activities during a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday.

It is said in the written statement that the first team of international observers from four countries, including Germany, Nepal, India and Bhutan, visited Bangladesh on the invitation of the 2023 Election Monitoring Forum on 24 February. They exchanged views with leaders of several political parties and civil society representatives of the country, including the Bangladesh Election Commission, regarding the 12th national elections.

In continuation of this, a second team of six-member international observers from the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Korea, Japan and China will visit Bangladesh on 28 July.

It is said that the second team of international observers includes US political analyst Terry L Isley, European Union political affairs journalist Nick Paul from Ireland, South Korean human rights activist Park Chung Chang, social activist Yusuki Sugu from Japan, UK author and researcher Michael John Sheriff and Chinese political analyst Andy Lin.

The team will be led by Nick Paul, a senior journalist on European Union political affairs from Ireland. During the visit, the delegation will participate in a civil dialogue on the assessment of the pre-election situation and political environment on the morning of 29 July.

On 30 and 31 July, Bangladesh Election Commission will exchange views with the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

Courtesy meetings with minister of Law, Home minister, minister of State for Foreign Affairs, minister of Information and Broadcasting and exchange of views with central leaders of various political parties including Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, Zaker Party, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), Islami Oikyo Jot are scheduled.

Then the third team of international observers will visit Bangladesh on 15 September. The team will have representatives from South Asian countries including Maldives, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Professor Mohammad Abed Ali said that the purpose of the international observers' visit to Bangladesh is to publish a joint report analysing various aspects of the next 12th national elections, including neutrality, sound environment, law and order, preparation for the participation of political parties in the elections, and the capacity of the Election Commission.