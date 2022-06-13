Another Russian employee of Rooppur nuke plant dies

Another Russian national who worked in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project has died in the Green City residential area in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Ivanov Anton, 33, used to work as an employee of Rosem Company, a Russian contractor for the project.

With this, eight foreign employees of the nuke plant have died this year.

He used to live in room number 126 on the 12th floor of building No 2 in Green City residential area, a housing project for foreigners at Natun Hat in Sahapur of the upazila, said Arbinda Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ishwardi police station.

Ivanov fell unconscious in front of the elevator on the way back to his room after buying food from a restaurant near Green City Sunday night, he said.

Later, the physicians at RNPP project declared him dead. The body was handed over to police.

"Ivanov might have died of a cardiac arrest," the OC added.

With the latest one, six Russian employees, a Belarusian and a Kazak national have died at the RNPP site this year.

On 15 April, Belarusian man Ivanu Maxim, 52, an employee of contractor firm Ruinwald of the under-construction project, was found dead at the Green City residential area.

Police suspected that Maxim died of cardiac arrest.

On 26 March, Kazakhstan national Vladimir Soviet, an employee of contractor firm Nikim at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, was killed at a house in Ishwardi Rooppur Residential Project Green city.

Three Belarus nationals- Urbanavichus Vitali, 44, Fedarovich Henadz, 42, and Matsveyeu Uladzimir, 43 - were detained from the area for their involvement in the killing. They work at Russian company Rossem.

A court in Pabna sent three Belarus citizens to jail on 28 March, a day after Iurii Fedorov, director of the contracting firm, filed the case accusing them of committing the murder, said Raihan Pervez, sub-inspector of Ishwardi Police Station.

From 28 January to 6 February, as many as five Russian employees of the nuke plant died, prompting the police to initiate a probe.