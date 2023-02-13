Another relief for Mirpur commuters as Kalshi flyover set to open 19 Feb

The 2,435-metre Mirpur-Kalshi flyover will be opened to traffic on 19 February, which is expected to play a big role in making travel to and from Mirpur smooth.

The flyover designed in the shape of an English letter "Y" will ease the passenger commute as the previously four-lane roads approaching it have been widened to six lanes.

The five ramps of the flyover will facilitate traffic flow among Mirpur, Dhaka Cantonment, Uttara, Mohakhali, Rampura and the airport areas. The newly constructed six-lane road stretches from Mirpur to the airport area via a new extension part of Uttara. It will enable the Mirpur residents to reach the airport in just 15 minutes.

Dhaka North City Corporation CEO Md Selim Reza told TBS, "Construction of the Kalshi flyover was completed on 7 February. Preparations for its inauguration are now underway. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch it on 19 February."

"The flyover will alleviate most of the transportation problems of the residents of the Mirpur area."

After the prime minister inaugurated the Diabari-Agargaon section of the metro rail in December last, the difficulties suffered by the Mirpur residents for a long time has reduced to a great extent, and the new flyover will reduce their problems further.

Under the project, a 3.7 km long six-lane road, 7.40 km RCC drain and saucer drain, 1.78 km RCC pipe drain, 3.38 km communication duct, a cycle lane, six bus bays and passenger shelters, one girder bridge, two footbridges, one public toilet, and two police boxes have been constructed.

Currently, workers are busy giving finishing touches to the recently developed infrastructure ahead of its inauguration. Traffic movement in the area is smooth as the roads are widened.

Residents of the Kalshi area suffered a lot due to the development work that went on for several years, but now they are happy to see the new roads, wide footpaths, cycle lanes and the flyover.

Jasmine Akhtar, a resident of Kalshi, told TBS that traffic congestion, waterlogging and smog persisted in the area as the road development work went on for a long time. However, the situation has improved a lot now. We are happy with that."

Iqbal Mridha, a resident of Mirpur DOHS, told TBS, "My office was in the airport area, so I had to sit on this road for hours due to the traffic jam. Now that congestion has reduced a little and once the flyover is opened, it will reduce further. Hopefully, I will not face much difficulties in going to the office from now on. This is big news for us."

According to the Dhaka North City Corporation, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the project on 9 January 2018. Initially, the project was scheduled to open in June 2021. Later, the project was first extended to June 2022, and then to June 2023. The work was finished about four months before the scheduled time.