Another explosion on oil tanker in Jhalakathi leaves 10 injured

At least 10 people were injured after an explosion occurred on an oil tanker in Jhalakathi this evening.

The incident took place just two days after the same tanker, named Sagar Nandini-2, left five people burnt and four missing after an explosion on Saturday near the Rajapur village on the southern bank of the River Sugandha near the district town.

The explosion broke out at 6:30pm while the crew members were unloading petrol from the tanker, Mohammad Selim, the joint director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), told the media.

The exact extent of the financial losses incurred due to the incident is yet to be determined.