Another cyclone may hit Bangladesh in December: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has warned that another cyclone may hit the country in December.

BMD Meteorologist Abdul Mannan disclosed the information on Tuesday (25 October) morning at a press conference about the post-Sitrang situation, reports Somoy TV.

"Cyclone Sitrang stayed in Bangladesh for a total of 15 hours on land and sea. By 6pm on Tuesday, the weather conditions of the country including the coastal districts will be very normal. Maximum rainfall of 324 mm was recorded in the Barisal division and 255 mm in Dhaka. Tetulia of Dinajpur and Panchagarh was rainless," he said.

Earlier the BMD said in its special weather bulletin that after crossing the coast, cyclone Sitrang weakened and has become a land depression.

The cyclone is gradually weakening. On Tuesday (October 25) it will become irrelevant, it added.