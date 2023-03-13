Another coal shipment for Rampal power plant arrives from Indonesia 

A consignment of 31,800 tonnes of coal for the coal-fired Rampal Power Plant in Khulna has arrived from Indonesia.

Bangladesh flag-bearer 'MV Bashundhara Magistery' docked at Mongla port at 4pm Monday.

Khandaker Riazul Haque, manager of local shipping agent Toggi Shipping and Logistic Limited, said they have started unloading the coal at 5:30pm.

"After unloading, the coal will be taken to Rampal Thermal Power Plant's jetty via lighterage vessel," he added.

