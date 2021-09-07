Another case filed against Eorange associate Sohel, 9 others 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 02:55 pm

Another case has been filed against 10 people including former DMP inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana, an associate of e-commerce company Eorange, on charges of embezzlement. 

Eorange customer Sultan Mahmud filed the case on Tuesday with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on behalf of some aggrieved consumers. 

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan ordered Gulshan Police Station to accept the FIR filed by Sultan against Sohel and other associates of Eorange, said advocate Monir Hossain Sumon.

Sohel Rana was made No. 4 accused in the case.  

According to the case statement, Sohel and other heads of Eorange have embezzled Tk88 lakh. 

Earlier, Sohel Rana was arrested by Indian BSF from the border area on Friday for crossing border illegally.

Three people, including Eorange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Mashukur Rahman, are now in jail.

DMP Inspector Sohel Rana / Eorange

